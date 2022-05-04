Mo. Capitol dome lighted green for Children’s Mental Health Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Capitol dome will be lit green starting in recognition of Children’s Mental Health Week.

According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, it will be green starting at sunset on Thursday, May 22 until sunrise on Friday, May 6.

“We must talk about mental health and the importance of having resources available for our men, women, and children who are hurting,” Governor Parson said. “Our administration, in collaboration with the Department of Mental Health, is committed to sharing resources and providing treatment to those struggling with mental health. I want to remind anyone who is out there struggling to reach out: you are not alone.”

Governor Parson previously proclaimed May 2022 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Missouri.

