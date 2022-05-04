Heartland Votes
Man facing DWI charge in connection with deadly crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Harvey Jacobs on Wednesday morning, May...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Harvey Jacobs on Wednesday morning, May 4 on a felony warrant for driving while intoxicated.(Cape Girardeau County Jail)
By Michale Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was charged in connection with a deadly crash in March.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Harvey Jacobs on Wednesday morning, May 4 on a felony warrant for driving while intoxicated.

The charge stems from a crash on March 24 in Cape Girardeau County near Dutchtown.

A 48-year-old woman from Oran died in the crash.

According to court documents, Jacobs was seriously injured in the crash, and hospital records show his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Authorities also say he has four other DWI charges dating back to 2005.

Jacobs is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

