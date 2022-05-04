Keeping mosquitoes away this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -They buzz, they bite and they’re just plain annoying. But mosquitoes are back in full force now that the weather is getting warmer.

Did you know that there are some things you may be unintentionally doing to attract them? New research shows that there are certain colors that mosquitoes are more attracted to and could cause you to end the day with lots of bug bites.

The color of our clothes is just one thing we can control when spending time outside and trying to avoid those pesky bugs. Scientists at the University of Washington have found that mosquitoes are apparently most attracted to red, orange, and black clothing. That’s according to a new study released by the University this week.

However, it’s not just our fashion that can keep those bugs around. There may be some things around your home that are attracting them, too.

Rain can be a magnet for them, especially in the spring to summer months when we get frequent rainfall. That creates a lot of standing water... which is basically a breeding ground for mosquitoes. That standing water can get caught in places like your gutters, outside plants, and even kids’ toys that are left outside. So be sure to check those often if you’re noticing more bugs than normal.

A pro-tip: Experts say outside fans are a great way to keep away the critters. Mosquitoes hate moving air, and they’ll find somewhere else to hang out if you have fans going during your outdoor BBQ.

Unfortunately, you can expect these guys to be hanging around well into the fall. Just like us, bugs also like the cooler weather.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.