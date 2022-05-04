Historical walking tour Cape Girardeau City Hall on May 9

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s Historic Preservation Month, and visitors will have an opportunity to take a walking tour at the new City Hall.

Southeast Missouri State University professor Steven Hoffman will be leading the tour on May 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The location, at 44 North Lorimier Street, includes the renovated Common Pleas Courthouse and the Carnegie Library.

Professor Adam Criblez will be giving remarks about the hsitory of the library.

For more information, you can contact the Planning Services Division at (573) 339-6327 or cityplanning@cityofcape.org.

