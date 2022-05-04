First Alert Wednesday Outlook

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
We’ve got one more round of wet and stormy weather on the way before the pattern begins to dry out and warm up heading into next week.  In the near-term, the rest of today and most of tonight are looking quiet and a bit cool, with light northeast breezes and extensive cloud cover.  However, as a potent system moves east out of the southern plains tomorrow and tomorrow night,  rain and storm chances will ramp up again.  SPC has pushed the highest severe risk for tomorrow a little south, but this may be only temporary as models struggle the northward push of a warm front. In any event,  periods of showers and strong thunderstorms are likely Thursday into Thursday night.

Showers and isolated non-severe storms could linger into Friday as we get into the cooler upper-low part of this system.  A few storms with small hail may be possible on Friday due to cold air aloft.  Over the weekend and into early next week the pattern does a major shift….with an early-summer upper ridge developing just to our southeast.  This will bring very warm and humid ‘early summer’ weather to our area for several days to start next week.

