FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY on Thursday for severe weather

Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms possible this evening, they will weaken as they move east. Then more showers and thunderstorms expected early Thursday morning (before daybreak in some areas). The morning storms will have heavy rain, lightning and some scattered small hail with them as they push through the area. Then as a warm front lifts north across parts of the area, more scattered storms are likely. These storms will have a much better chance to produce severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats, but an isolated tornado is possible. Right now, the southern half of the Heartland has a better chance to see the afternoon storms. Then another line of storms will likely move into the Heartland from the west and move east. There is a chance for more more strong storms with this activity. Lots to watch with this developing system. Make sure to keep your devices charged and have a way to get warnings.

