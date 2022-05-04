Dolly Parton chosen for Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The votes are in! East Tennessee native Dolly Parton is being inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

She joins other artists including Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar.

Parton made headlines last month when she announced she was pulling her name out of this year’s list because she hasn’t “earned that right.” Officials at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement that, in effect, it is up to the voters to decide if Parton is elected.

She told officials at NPR in an interview last week that she would indeed receive the honor if she’s voted in.

The artists will be officially inducted at a ceremony on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

