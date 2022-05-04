Deputies: Driver dies after vehicle crashes into small body of water in Grand Tower, Ill.

Heartland Votes
One person died after deputies say a vehicle crashed into a small body of water in Grand Tower, Illinois.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died after deputies say a vehicle crashed into a small body of water in Grand Tower.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a crash around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 near Ragweed Lane.

Deputies say the vehicle, a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner left the west side of Highway 3 near Ragweed Lane, traveled through a field and into the water.

They said the passenger was able to get out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby home to call 911.

Fire crews on scene requested a boat and dive team.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office boat team and MABAS dive team found the vehicle and it was removed from the water.

According to deputies, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash is under investigation by accident reconstruction officers from the sheriff’s office.

The Tower Rock Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, MABAS dive team, Jackson County Coroner’s Office and Shelton’s Towing also responded to the scene.

