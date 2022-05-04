Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge to host Annual Kids Free Fishing Derby

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Grab the fishing poles and the kids for a family fun day at Crab Orchard Lake.

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will host its annual Kids Free Fishing Derby, Saturday, May 21.

The event will be held at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1.5 miles west of John A. Logan College, at the entrance to Crab Orchard Campground.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. The first 100 children to register will receive a t-shirt.

The fishing derby is for kids 12-year-old and younger.

An awards ceremony will be held at the end of the event at 12 p.m. with prizes in each age category for biggest, smallest and most fish caught.

Lunch will be provided for participants and their families.

During lunch there will be a live fish shocking demonstration.

The event is being held to highlight the joys of fishing and introduce families to fishing.

For more information about the free fishing derby, contact the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge at 618-998-5950 or by email.

