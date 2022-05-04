Cape Girardeau to hold first community-wide Juneteenth Day Celebration

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will hold its first community-wide Juneteenth Day Celebration.

The public is invited to Ivers Square from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

According to a release from the city, the event will feature children’s activities, door prizes, food, raffles and entertainment.

They said artists and performers from around the country, including:

Ernest James Zydeco. The Kansas City-based group’s sound features accordions and washboards

Ebony Stewart, from Texas, has toured internationally and is one of the most decorated poets in the state

Anna Catherine DeHart, a Sikeston native, will bring her musical talent to the celebration. DeHart appeared on season 13 of The Voice

Steven “Gabrial” Thompson II, from St. Louis, will also share his singing talents at the celebration

Also performing at the celebration will be The J Sound, Tamika Green, Seanel Paris and LaCroix

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in Texas when word of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War reached the state. It has been celebrated in African American communities around the country for more than 150 years.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, which designates June 19 as Juneteenth Day.

