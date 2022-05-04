Cape County Jail in need of more space

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Cape Girardeau County are tackling the issue of an aging, overcrowded county jail.

The jail administrator tells us he’s got inmates sleeping on the floor and cell doors that won’t lock.

“When you’ve only got so many slots to put people and you’re overflowing it makes it very challenging,” said Cape County Jail Administrator Richard Rushin.

Rushin says the jail often runs beyond maximum capacity.

“Our jails built to hold 218 inmates and currently we have about 265 on average and last year we’ve been over 300,” said Rushin.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson tells me, the constant overcrowding leads to more problems.

“It’s harder to classify inmates, it’s harder to keep inmates that are not supposed to be housed in the same unit together to keep those inmates apart,” Sheriff Dickerson said.

And it’s also costing the county more money.

“The more space we need for the people the more supplies we need, we need the uniforms the bedding the mattresses,” said Sheriff Dickerson.

The Cape County Jail is actually two buildings combined into one. The older section is more than 40 years old and what’s called the new section is more than 20 years old.

Sheriff Dickerson says both buildings need repairs, from toilets that don’t flush to security and cells doors that don’t lock.

I asked the sheriff what she hopes can happen when she lays out these issued to County Commissioners this week.

“Just addressing the needs of what Cape Girardeau county needs us to do,” Sheriff Dickerson said.

