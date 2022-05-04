$10K grant will help provide transportation to Heartland cancer patients

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A $10,000 grant will help provide transportation to cancer patients in need.

The American Cancer Society gave the grant to the Saint Francis Foundation. It will underwrite gas cards and car service rides so eligible patients can make their cancer-related appointments currently through March 2023.

“One of the greatest barriers to accessing cancer treatment in our region is lack of transportation and financial toxicity with being able to access transportation,” said Liz Glastetter, RN, BSN, MBA, service line director of Cancer Services for the Saint Francis Healthcare System. “We are pleased to collaborate with the American Cancer Society to remove transportation barriers so our patients can focus on their health, health and ultimately, remission.”

