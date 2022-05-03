A Wet Start To Tuesday

Rain and storms continue through the early morning hours. Most activity will be below severe limits, but gusty winds and widespread rain can cause flooding in low lying areas. Mild temperatures start the day in the low to mid 60s. With added moisture, it will feel humid today. A cold front should start to push through the Heartland this afternoon. There is a smaller chance today for strong to severe storms, but we will watch to see if any development of storms can occur across western Kentucky and Tennessee heading into the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60s north to the upper 70s south.

The weather appears to stay on the drier side for one day on Wednesday before another potent storm system moves in on Thursday. We could see more severe storms during Thursday with lingering shower activity early Friday morning. After this system, we will have lower chances of rain in our long-term forecast. A big warm up will be on the way by the end of the weekend and into next week. Upper 70s to upper 80s will return.

