Heartland Votes
Advertisement

A Wet Start To Tuesday

Are you ready for more rain/storms?...
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.(Source: cNews/Murray Hammond)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain and storms continue through the early morning hours. Most activity will be below severe limits, but gusty winds and widespread rain can cause flooding in low lying areas. Mild temperatures start the day in the low to mid 60s. With added moisture, it will feel humid today. A cold front should start to push through the Heartland this afternoon. There is a smaller chance today for strong to severe storms, but we will watch to see if any development of storms can occur across western Kentucky and Tennessee heading into the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60s north to the upper 70s south.

The weather appears to stay on the drier side for one day on Wednesday before another potent storm system moves in on Thursday. We could see more severe storms during Thursday with lingering shower activity early Friday morning. After this system, we will have lower chances of rain in our long-term forecast. A big warm up will be on the way by the end of the weekend and into next week. Upper 70s to upper 80s will return.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
According to police, they later learned three people had been shot and were taken to area...
3 shot during fight at large party in Steele, Mo.
A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau boy and a 23-year-old Jackson woman were rushed to a hospital with...
2 seriously injured in ATV crash
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Severe storms possible overnight
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 5/2/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 5/2/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/2/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/2/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 5/2/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 5/2/22