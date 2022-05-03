Tips for Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month

(KFVS) - In recognition of Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month, transportation leaders are reminding all road users to work together to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.

“We’re entering the warmer months and that typically means more motorcycles and bicycles on our roadways,” Governor Andy Beshear stated in a news release from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. “Safety is a mutual responsibility and we encourage all road users to do their part in making sure everyone makes it to their destination safely – every trip, every time.”

According to the office, a motorcycle or bicycle is a vehicle with all of the rights and privileges of any motor vehicle; however, as one of the smallest vehicles on the road, a motorcycle or bicycle may be in a vehicle’s blind spots.

The KOHS offered the following tips for drivers:

Put the phone down and pay attention. Driving while distracted increases risk for all road users

Perform a regular visual check by checking mirrors and blind spots before entering or exiting a lane of traffic, and at intersections

Use a turn signal before changing lanes or merging with traffic to alert others of your intentions

Don’t be fooled by a flashing turn signal on a mo­torcycle. Motorcycle signals are often not self-canceling and riders sometimes forget to turn them off. Wait to be sure the motorcycle is going to turn before you proceed

Obey the speed limit. Driving at the posted limit allows you to see, identify and react to possible obstacles

Drive sober. Alcohol and drugs affect judgment, balance and reaction time. Always make a plan for a safe ride home

Buckle up. Wearing a seat belt gives you the best protection against injury and death

Allow at least a three-second following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you

Do not use designated bike lanes for parking, passing or turning

Pass to the left of a bicycle, allowing at least three feet clearance

Tips for motorcyclists:

Wear a DOT-compliant helmet

Use turn signals for every turn or lane change, and combine with hand signals

Wear brightly colored protective gear and use reflective tape and stickers to increase visibility

Position in the lane where most visible to other drivers

Pay attention by avoiding any action that takes your eyes, your ears or your mind off the road and traffic

Obey the speed limit. Driving at the posted limit allows you to see, identify and react to possible obstacles

Ride sober. Alcohol and/or drugs can impair your judgment, coordination and reaction time

Take a rider training course. Find information at www.msf-usa.org

Tips for bicyclists:

Wear a properly-fitted helmet that meets that meets the Consumer Product Safety Commission standards

Use hand signals when changing lanes or turning

Wear brightly colored protective gear and use reflective tape and stickers to increase visibility

Pay attention by avoiding any action that takes your eyes, your ears or your mind off the road and traffic

Scan ahead for possible obstacles in your path, such as parked cars or cars pulling out or into parking spaces or driveways

Ride in the same direction as traffic

Check your equipment before riding. Make sure your brakes are working and tires are properly inflated

Never ride impaired. Alcohol and/or drugs can impair your judgment, coordination and reaction time

“We’re asking motorists to take simple yet important actions when behind the wheel,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “Taking the extra step of looking twice at intersections and before changing lanes or making turns could be the difference between life and death for a motorcyclist or bicyclist.”

In 2021 there were 1,490 crashes involving motorcycles in Kentucky, resulting in 1,085 injuries and 99 deaths (88 motorcyclists).

Of those crashes, 811 involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle.

Bicyclists were involved in 325 crashes resulting in 239 injuries and 9 deaths. Of those crashes, 320 involved at least one other vehicle.

