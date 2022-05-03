Suspect accused of harvesting turkey during closed season in Mo.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was taken into custody after conservation agents say he harvested a turkey during the closed season.

According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, an agent was patrolling during the youth spring turkey season when he heard a gunshot in an area where a turkey was gobbling.

The agent found a man who was walking to a four-wheeler with no gun, nor turkey.

MDC K-9 Tex and his handler, Agent Alan Lamb, were called in to search for evidence. They say Tex found a breasted-out turkey carcass, shotgun hull, hidden gun and meat in a plastic bag.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces charges for harvesting during a closed season.

