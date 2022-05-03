Heartland Votes
Suspect accused of harvesting turkey during closed season in Mo.

Missouri Department of Conservation K-9 Tex found a breasted-out turkey carcass, shotgun hull,...
(Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was taken into custody after conservation agents say he harvested a turkey during the closed season.

According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, an agent was patrolling during the youth spring turkey season when he heard a gunshot in an area where a turkey was gobbling.

The agent found a man who was walking to a four-wheeler with no gun, nor turkey.

MDC K-9 Tex and his handler, Agent Alan Lamb, were called in to search for evidence. They say Tex found a breasted-out turkey carcass, shotgun hull, hidden gun and meat in a plastic bag.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces charges for harvesting during a closed season.

TEX AND TURKEY: While patrolling during the youth spring turkey season earlier this month, Ripley County Agent Tyler...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

