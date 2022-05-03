Sikeston Career and Technology Center expanding welding building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston’s Career and Technology Center is expanding.

Leaders say the move to update the center’s welding building will provide more space and opportunities for students.

“We got a lot of great machinery, but we don’t have room for a lot of your project base stuff,” said welding instructor Brent Trankler.

Welding instructor Brent Trankler tells me more students are showing interest in the manufacturing welding program.

“We just didn’t have the space, our shop is great it’s full of equipment we run it every day but we just as far as base that’s dedicated to this, we just didn’t have so it’s necessary to find the grant money to and get the partnership with the school in order to build this,” said welding instructor Brent Trankler.

Right now up to 27 students at a time can use the shop.

The new addition will provide more space for students and increase safety.

“Safety is always an issue especially when we run the numbers as high as we do. So space to spread the students out and being able to keep a watchful eye on them where they’re not in harm’s way,” Trankler said.

One student says the expansion is a great addition to the school.

“It gives Trankler more opportunities one to have more students and two maybe he can turn it into maybe a fab shop type deal for kids that want to do that as a job,” said student Ty Freeland.

Trankler tells me what he’s looking forward to the most.

“The ability to bring larger product in, have a dedicated space where I’m not having to shuffle machinery around and move machinery that’s really in a fixed position. It’s not made to be moved everyday so we need to have a spot where were able to move stuff in and out in a safe manner,” Trankler said.

