Royals, Cardinals game start time Wed. changed due to weather

According to the Royals, the start time was moved due to the weather forecast in the area.
According to the Royals, the start time was moved due to the weather forecast in the area. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Royals vs. Cardinals game start time on Wednesday, May 4 has been changed to 12:15 p.m.

According to the Royals, the start time was moved due to the weather forecast in the area.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m.

If fans want to exchange their tickets for the game due to the time change, they must do so before first pitch on Wednesday.

You can click here for more information.

