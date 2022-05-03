Royals, Cardinals game start time Wed. changed due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Royals vs. Cardinals game start time on Wednesday, May 4 has been changed to 12:15 p.m.

According to the Royals, the start time was moved due to the weather forecast in the area.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m.

If fans want to exchange their tickets for the game due to the time change, they must do so before first pitch on Wednesday.

