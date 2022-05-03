Redhawks heading to NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship for first time

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -SEMO Women’s Tennis team will play 15th seeded Stanford Friday in the First Round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship.

The match is set for 3 p.m., CT Friday in Stanford, California.

The winner of Southeast and Stanford will play the winner of UC Santa Barbara and Kansas in the 2nd round.

SEMO earned the OVC automatic bid and will make it’s first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament this week.

