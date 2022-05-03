Heartland Votes
Pedestrian hit, killed in St. Francois County, Mo.

Emergency crews rushed to U.S. 67 southbound, near Old Orchard Road, at 4:48 a.m. to a report...
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning, May 2 in St. Francois County.

Emergency crews rushed to U.S. 67 southbound, near Old Orchard Road, at 4:48 a.m. to a report of a Park Hills man hit by an SUV.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 35-year-old Timothy L. Courtwright walked into the roadway from the south and into the path of a Chrysler Pacifica.

MSHP said the driver pressed the brakes in an attempt to stop the SUV, but the vehicle began to skid and hit Courtwright.

Courtwright died at the scene.

