Paducah Chiefs Baseball Club needs host families for 7th season

The Paducah Chiefs Baseball Club is looking for host families. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Chiefs Baseball Club is looking for host families.

The 2022 season begins Thursday, June 2 at home against Fulton. Currently, they say several players need host families.

“Being a host family for one of these amazing players is one of the best experiences that I have had,” General Manager Greg McKeel said in a news release. “Host families provide the much-needed stability and support for these young players who travel to Paducah to play for the Chiefs. Even though this is for only two months, I have seen host families and players develop relationships that continue for years. They are truly extended family members.”

If a family would like to learn more about being a host family for a Paducah Chiefs player, you can contact McKeel at 270-210-9766 or paducahchiefs@gmail.com.

The team plays at Brooks Stadium in Paducah, Kentucky through the end of July.

Season tickets are available for $200. It includes all home games and home playoff games. General admission seating is also available at the gate on game days for $5 per game or $10 per game for a chairback seat.

According to a release from the club, the Chiefs’ history dates back to 1903, but it was brought back to life in 2016 as part of the Ohio Valley League. It’s overseen by the Brooks Stadium Commission.

