Missouri political leaders react to leaked draft of SCOTUS opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.

Multiple political figures from Missouri weighed in on the extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process and on a case of surpassing importance.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, attacked the leak of the document, saying it was done as a way to intimidate the SCOTUS justices before an official opinion is give.

The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate. The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong https://t.co/1Ibbe0t2I3 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 3, 2022

Re. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, who is also running for Senate, called the leak “outrageous and dangerous.”

This leak is outrageous & dangerous.



I pray & remain hopeful #SCOTUS stays true to this potential decision, but this unprecedented, intentional leak is malicious & threatens the independence of our highest court.



Our judicial system should never be intimidated by the woke Left. https://t.co/B4ijfR1hYd — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) May 3, 2022

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, running against Hartzler for the Senate seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, tweeted “I’ve argued it in court briefings… Overturn Roe v Wade.”

Leftist don’t care about norms or rules or laws or even the Constitution — It’s all about outcomes and power.



They’ll destroy institutions and even this country for their radical beliefs.



Hold firm and fight back! — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) May 3, 2022

Rep. Billy Long, R-Missouri, stated that he hoped the document was legitimate and that the Supreme would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I was a senior in high school when Roe v. Wade was decided. I didn’t understand abortion then, and I don’t understand it now. Killing an innocent human life is simply incomprehensible to me. I am optimistic that these reports are true, and that the Supreme Court will do the right thing, finally overturning this travesty of a decision. I have always stood up for the Right to Life, and will continue to do so.”

Former Missouri Governor and current Senate candidate Eric Greitens also commented on the document leak.

“Those who leaked this Supreme Court draft opinion is trying to weaponize the court and turn the sacred institution into a political cudgel during the midterm elections. Life is precious and worthy of protection—especially the unborn who are the most vulnerable. As governor of Missouri, I called the first ever pro-life special session because we had weak, establishment RINOs who refused to protect life and defend the sanctity of life. In spite of their efforts, we passed pro-life legislation that made Missouri the safest state in the country for the unborn. That ‘Missouri Miracle’ became the blueprint for other states to introduce their own legislation. “We can now take the miracle we made in Missouri, and turn it into an American Miracle.”

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, no Kansas members of Congress had released a public statement.

