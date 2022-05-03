Heartland Votes
Kentucky lawmakers react to Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Monday night, a draft opinion was leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court that suggests it may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to the Associated Press and a Politico report.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion before ordering an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

If the ruling were overturned, that would give the decision of allowing or outlawing abortions to the state level.

If the court’s decision goes through, Kentucky’s trigger law would take effect. Former Governor Matt Bevin signed the law in 2019. It’s designed to ban all abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Kentucky lawmakers have been making statements on the leaked draft.

While speaking at the Lexington Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning, Kentucky Majority Floor Leader Sen. Damon Thayer said, “I think we all knew Roe v. Wade’s days were numbered.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued this statement regarding the leaked draft opinion:

Governor Andy Beshear also released a statement saying:

