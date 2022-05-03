Gov. Pritzker, lawmakers react to report on SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Lawmakers nationwide continue to react to a Politico report that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that legalized abortion in the U.S.

Report of the draft opinion of the case was made public Monday night, May 2.

On Tuesday morning, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was joined by several state lawmakers to condemn the draft opinion.

“The terrifying implications of this decision and what it means for millions of women across the country cannot be understated,” said Gov. Pritzker. “But let me be clear- no matter what atrocity of an opinion the Supreme Court officially rolls out this summer in regards to Roe versus Wade – abortion will always be safe and legal here in Illinois.

Pritzker went on to say he will “fight like hell – not just for the women who call Illinois home, but every person in every corner of this country who deserves to live a life of their own design.”

He believes with the recent passing of anti-abortion laws in neighboring and other states, more women from out of state are coming to Illinois for abortions and reproductive care.

According to the governor’s office, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports the most recent data shows 7,534 nonresidents received abortions in Illinois in 2019, compared with 2,970 in 2014 and 5,528 in 2017.

Pritzker expects women, men and voters will come out in force to protest and march in the name of women’s reproductive rights and privacy.

In 2019, Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Care Act, which ensures current medical standards and requires private health insurance plans in Illinois to cover abortion like they do other pregnancy-related care.

The governor and other lawmakers say the 2019 act was passed in anticipation of the future overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“We’ve been warned this day would come,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “That’s why we’ve worked hard in Illinois to ensure Roe v. Wade is codified into law and reproductive health care will never be in jeopardy. In Illinois, we will never go back.”

In addition to signing the Reproductive Health Care Act into to law, Pritzker repealed the Parental Notification Act in 2021. This act ensures that a pregnant minor can choose whether or not to involve a family member/legal guardian in their decision to have or not have an abortion. Advocates say this measure protects a minor from notifying their abusers if they are a victim of rape, incest and domestic abuse.

State Representative Camille Lilly (D-Chicago) said if Roe v. Wade is overturned it would push women’s rights backwards.

“While this draft opinion from the Supreme Court is not final, this attack on Roe v. Wade is appalling. Although we’ve expanded protections for reproductive healthcare here in Illinois, countless communities across the country will be disproportionately harmed by this decision,” said Rep. Lilly. “Creating barriers to reproductive health services is going backward with women’s rights. Denying a person’s request for an abortion is essentially telling them they do not deserve the same rights as other patients. Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, as well as people with disabilities, people in rural areas, young people, immigrants, and those most vulnerable in our communities will be the most affected by this opinion if it is made final.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.