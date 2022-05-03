First Alert: Early morning rain, storms possible

(KFVS) - Rain and storms will continue through the early morning hours.

Storms will remain below severe limits, but gusty winds and widespread rain could cause flooding in low lying areas.

Wake-up temperatures will be mild in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front should push through the Heartland this afternoon.

Much of today will be dry, but there is a small chance for strong to severe storms. We will be monitoring to see if storms will develop across western Kentucky and Tennessee heading into the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will rage from the upper 60s north to the upper 70s south.

Wednesday is looking dry ahead of another possibly potent storm system arrives on Thursday.

Severe storms are possible Thursday with lingering showers early Friday morning.

After this system moves out of the Heartland, rain chances are lower in the long-term forecast.

A big warm up with temp in the upper 70s to upper 80s return by the end of the weekend and into next week.

