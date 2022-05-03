Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Early morning rain, storms possible

Rain and storms will continue through the early morning hours.
Rain and storms will continue through the early morning hours.(WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Rain and storms will continue through the early morning hours.

Storms will remain below severe limits, but gusty winds and widespread rain could cause flooding in low lying areas.

Wake-up temperatures will be mild in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front should push through the Heartland this afternoon.

Much of today will be dry, but there is a small chance for strong to severe storms. We will be monitoring to see if storms will develop across western Kentucky and Tennessee heading into the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will rage from the upper 60s north to the upper 70s south.

Wednesday is looking dry ahead of another possibly potent storm system arrives on Thursday.

Severe storms are possible Thursday with lingering showers early Friday morning.

After this system moves out of the Heartland, rain chances are lower in the long-term forecast.

A big warm up with temp in the upper 70s to upper 80s return by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
According to police, they later learned three people had been shot and were taken to area...
3 shot during fight at large party in Steele, Mo.
A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau boy and a 23-year-old Jackson woman were rushed to a hospital with...
2 seriously injured in ATV crash
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A Wet Start To Tuesday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Severe storms possible overnight
Strong winds and hail will be the primary threats from storms tonight into early Tuesday morning.
First Alert: Strong storms possible tonight
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
Rain & Storms Return In The Forecast Today