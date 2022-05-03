Heartland Votes
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY on Thursday

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 5/3/22
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
Tonight will be dry for most of the Heartland, and cooler. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by daybreak. Most of Wednesday looks dry, with a small chance of showers by the evening hours in southeast Missouri. Best chances will be in our far western counties. More showers and thunderstorms move in early Thursday. The threat of severe weather will be low through the morning, but some gusty winds and isolated small hail are possible. The greatest threat for severe weather will be in the afternoon and continue into Thursday night. Damaging winds, scattered hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. Make sure to plan now, just in case you do come under a warning on Thursday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue on Friday too. Most of the weekend looks dry. We really start warming up next week, highs on Mother’s Day will hit near 80 degrees.

