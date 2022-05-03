Heartland Votes
Dyersburg police investigating deadly shooting

Police say two people were injured and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Police say two people were injured and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting as a homicide.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department’s Facebook post, officers responded to Lipford Circle around 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 for a reported shooting.

They found the victim, 29-year-old Devanti White, of Dyersburg, with a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures while waiting on paramedics. White was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, another victim was identified as 32-year-old Deandre Pickering, of Dyersburg.

Pickering was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital with a gunshot wound that police said happened in the Lipford Circle area during the same incident. Pickering was later released from a Memphis hospital.

Police say multiple people were in the area at the time of the shooting and are not cooperating with law enforcement at this time.

The Dyersburg Police Department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS. It is anonymous. You can also call Dyersburg Police Criminal Investigations at 288-7679 or 311.

