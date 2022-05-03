Heartland Votes
Director of Paul Simon Public Policy Institute discusses Supreme Court leaked draft opinion

The director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute discussed Supreme Court leaked draft opinion.
The director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute discussed Supreme Court leaked draft opinion.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Politico first published the leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito on Monday night. The next day, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed its authenticity.

Some experts worry the unprecedented leak could undermine the integrity of our nation’s highest court.

“So big times on the Supreme Court and a stunning development, leaking this historic decision,” John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, said.

Late Monday night, an initial draft from the Supreme Court shows justices voting to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Shaw believes the leaking of the majority opinion is a game changer.

“It’s like, can the court even have private deliberations anymore? Where does this go? And I suspect there will be some protocols that will prevent this from happening again, at least in the near term,” Shaw said.

Justices can and sometimes change their votes. However, Shaw believes the leak could also impact the upcoming elections.

“Politics in the United States is very polarized and this has added just another dimension to the polarity and this is going to be intensify the stakes for the November elections,” Shaw explained.

This draft opinion is focused on the Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“Those who oppose the decision to effectively end Roe vs. Wade are focused on the substance of the ruling and what it would mean for American life. I think those who support the overhaul, changing the abortion law are focused more on the leak and saying how did this protocol get breached,” Shaw said.

He said the leak is unheard of and it could change the Supreme Court.

“Just the trust element, the notion of can you have a private discussion before you know or is the art of private discussions subject to public disclosure,” he said.

