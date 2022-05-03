Deputies hospitalized after saving children from fire

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two deputies were hospitalized Monday after rescuing two children from a burning house.

Montgomery fire officials said at 1:31 p.m., they received a house fire call at 646 Briarwood Road. Deputies Zach Fortner and Cody Evans arrived on the scene and discovered two children trapped inside the burning house.

With the help of a nearby ladder, fire officials said both deputies entered a bedroom window, located the children, and were able to exit with them.

“I am proud of Zach and Cody for their selfless and heroic actions this afternoon.” Sheriff John Fuson said. “If not for these two deputies being on the scene as fast as possible, we would be reporting a very different and tragic story this evening. Instead, these two children were saved because of their actions, and a mother is rejoicing instead of grieving.”

Fire officials added that Emergency Medical Services provided medical care and transportation to the nearby hospital. Both deputies will be treated for smoke inhalation and are reported to be in stable condition. The children are now under the care of their mother.

