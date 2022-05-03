Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Deputies hospitalized after saving children from fire


Fire in Montgomery county
Fire in Montgomery county(Clarksville PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two deputies were hospitalized Monday after rescuing two children from a burning house.

Montgomery fire officials said at 1:31 p.m., they received a house fire call at 646 Briarwood Road. Deputies Zach Fortner and Cody Evans arrived on the scene and discovered two children trapped inside the burning house.

With the help of a nearby ladder, fire officials said both deputies entered a bedroom window, located the children, and were able to exit with them.

“I am proud of Zach and Cody for their selfless and heroic actions this afternoon.” Sheriff John Fuson said. “If not for these two deputies being on the scene as fast as possible, we would be reporting a very different and tragic story this evening. Instead, these two children were saved because of their actions, and a mother is rejoicing instead of grieving.”

Fire officials added that Emergency Medical Services provided medical care and transportation to the nearby hospital. Both deputies will be treated for smoke inhalation and are reported to be in stable condition. The children are now under the care of their mother.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
According to police, they later learned three people had been shot and were taken to area...
3 shot during fight at large party in Steele, Mo.
A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau boy and a 23-year-old Jackson woman were rushed to a hospital with...
2 seriously injured in ATV crash
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Soap Box Derby racers get ready to take off down North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
Annual Soap Box Derby to be held in Cape Girardeau
FILE - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on...
Missouri political leaders react to leaked draft of SCOTUS opinion overturning Roe v. Wade
Pedestrian hit, killed in St. Francois County, Mo.
Pedestrian hit, killed in St. Francois County, Mo.