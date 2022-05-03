Community remembers 1927 tornado that killed 86 people

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of the community came together in Poplar Bluff to remember the 86 lives lost in a tornado that hit the city nearly 95 years ago.

Community leaders joined the Butler County Commission on Monday to present the latest equipment used in weather preparedness in the area.

Along with that, the 86 names that lost their life in the 1927 tornado was read aloud in front of the crowded room.

We talked with leaders who say it’s important to remember those that tragically lost their lives in that event.

“I think it’s important to remember those people,” Poplar Bluff Museum Member Kati Ray said. “That tornado, May 9th, 1927, was a devastating event for Poplar Bluff and devastating for those families who suffered those losses and I just feel like it’s important to remember them.”

Community leaders we talked with say they’ve made much progress since that day and are more equipped now to be able to warn people when a tornado might strike again.

“Because it inspires us to do the partnerships and the hard work to keep that from ever happening again,” Butler County EMA Director Robbie Myers said. “We can’t stop a tornado from coming through our community but we can limit the impact of loss of life.”

A memorial was placed last year across from the Black River Coliseum to remember and honor those lives lost in the tornado.

