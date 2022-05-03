Heartland Votes
Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed Tuesday, May 3 due to high winds.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it halted service at 11:30 a.m.

The ferry reported high winds out of the west and southwest at 24 miles per hour with gusts to 29. They said this, along with the current in the Ohio River, can create choppy conditions.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill.

The ferry normally starts service at 6 a.m., seven days a week.

The last run from the Illinois landing is at 9:40 p.m. The last run from the Kentucky landing is at 9:50 p.m.

