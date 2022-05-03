Cape Central H.S. junior chosen for Constitution Camp

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School student will attend the 2022 Mizzou Constitution Camp.

Ella Rose, a high school junior, was chosen to participate in the summer program.

According to a release from the Kinder Institute Constitution Camp, the camp is for Missouri high school students passionate about civic education.

It will take place July 11-15 on the Mizzou campus in Columbia.

The 2022 camp will look at the following topics:

The Constitutional Convention

Separation of Powers and the Control of the Effects of Faction

Founding Mothers

Slavery and the Constitution

The Bill of Rights

The Supreme Court

