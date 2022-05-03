Cape Central H.S. junior chosen for Constitution Camp
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School student will attend the 2022 Mizzou Constitution Camp.
Ella Rose, a high school junior, was chosen to participate in the summer program.
According to a release from the Kinder Institute Constitution Camp, the camp is for Missouri high school students passionate about civic education.
It will take place July 11-15 on the Mizzou campus in Columbia.
The 2022 camp will look at the following topics:
- The Constitutional Convention
- Separation of Powers and the Control of the Effects of Faction
- Founding Mothers
- Slavery and the Constitution
- The Bill of Rights
- The Supreme Court
