Cairo group to preserve historic buildings with event

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A group is coming together in Cairo to celebrate and raise funds for four historical buildings in town.

The Cairo Historical Preservation Project is looking to maintain and preserve Magnolia Manor, the Cairo Public Library, the Cairo Custom House and the Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church.

An event is scheduled for May 14 and will be held at the grounds of the Magnolia Manor starting at 11 a.m.

We talked with event coordinators who say it’s important to preserve the history there.

“What we want to do is bridge the old with the new,” Historical Society Preservation Project Board Member Robbin Patterson said. “In doing that, we have to bring what we once loved about our hometown into where we’re going and that’s the charm, the beauty in saving our buildings here.”

Cairo Historical Association Board President Charles McGinness said the Magnolia Manor is an important part of Cairo and has a lot of historical items within it.

“The house has a lot of historical significance,” McGinness said. “The architecture, the time it was built. We have a lot of pieces that are original to the house, we have a lot of pieces that are original to Cairo here.

The buildings date back to the 1800′s.

“This is why we have to do everything we can to keep it alive,” Patterson said. “Cairo is not dead. Our buildings are not. The reason for that, the people.”

For tickets, call the Cairo Public Library at 618-734-1840. Tours for the buildings will also be available at the event.

