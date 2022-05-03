Annual Soap Box Derby to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2022 annual Cape Girardeau Rotary Soap Box Derby is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 7.

The race day will be held at Blanchard Elementary School on the 1800 of North Sprigg Street.

Girls and boys ages 7 through 18 will race their gravity powered cars on North Sprigg between Bertling Street and Lexington Avenue.

Speeds of the cars can reach up to 30 miles an hour.

Competitors will race their cars in two divisions, stock and superstock, for a chance to qualify for the national race in Akron, Ohio in July.

The Soap Box Derby is a youth racing program has run nationally since 1934.

