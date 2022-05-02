Heartland Votes
Advertisement

WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop

By Avery Williams and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Officers with the Akron Police Department arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a student waiting at a bus stop.

Da Aron Jackson, 29, was charged with abduction and taken to the Summit County Jail, according to police.

WOIO reports the attempted kidnapping happened around 6:25 a.m. Friday at a city bus stop.

Police say the 16-year-old girl explained she was on her way to school when Jackson approached her.

She told police Jackson walked around near her, trying to start a conversation before grabbing her from behind and trying to pull her in the direction of his vehicle, which was parked around the corner.

Akron police said the girl held onto a chain-link fence and broke free of Jackson’s grasp.

Jackson initially left with the girl’s cellphone but threw it back to her before driving away, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Jackson had been released from prison just three days prior.

According to the ODRC spokesperson, Jackson was behind bars from Dec. 2013 to Sept. 2017 for an aggravated robbery conviction.

In September of 2021, he was sent back to prison for a post-release control sanction, the spokesperson said, and served the maximum amount of time allowed before being released on April 24, 2022.

