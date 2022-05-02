Stamp Out Hunger to collect food for Southeast Mo. Food Bank

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Stamp Out Hunger will collect items for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

According to a release from the food bank, the one-day food drive will return Saturday, May 14.

You can participate by placing non-perishable foods in a sturdy container next to your mailbox by 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Kraig Shafer, food drive coordinator for branch 1015 of the National Association of Letter Carriers, said special bags will be distributed the week before the food drive. However, if someone doesn’t receive a bag, any bag or box will do.

He said the food will still be picked up if it rains.

Items like canned soup or stew and canned meats such as chicken or tuna are popular choices.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will pick up the donated items from the post office and distribute it within the community where it was collected.

“Carriers are excited to get back into this,” Shafer said. “We know the need of the communities we live in. We know everyone is struggling, and we hope that Stamp Out Hunger is able to help the people who need it. We hope our communities really show that level of giving.”

Branch 1014 of NALC covers several communities in southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville.

SEMO Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys said the Stamp Out Hunger event is happening at a critical time.

“...we’re seeing more people needing help to put food on the table in the face of rising food and fuel prices,” he said. “Food from Stamp Out Hunger will be distributed in the community where it is collected, so this is a great and easy way to help your neighbors who may be struggling.”

According to the release, the 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger effort is the nation’s largest, single-day food drive.

They said hunger affects one in five children, one in six families and one in eight senior citizens.

