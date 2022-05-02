Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Stamp Out Hunger to collect food for Southeast Mo. Food Bank

You can participate in Stamp Out Hunger by placing non-perishable foods in a sturdy container...
You can participate in Stamp Out Hunger by placing non-perishable foods in a sturdy container next to your mailbox by 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 14.(Katie Reed)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Stamp Out Hunger will collect items for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

According to a release from the food bank, the one-day food drive will return Saturday, May 14.

You can participate by placing non-perishable foods in a sturdy container next to your mailbox by 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Kraig Shafer, food drive coordinator for branch 1015 of the National Association of Letter Carriers, said special bags will be distributed the week before the food drive. However, if someone doesn’t receive a bag, any bag or box will do.

He said the food will still be picked up if it rains.

Items like canned soup or stew and canned meats such as chicken or tuna are popular choices.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will pick up the donated items from the post office and distribute it within the community where it was collected.

“Carriers are excited to get back into this,” Shafer said. “We know the need of the communities we live in. We know everyone is struggling, and we hope that Stamp Out Hunger is able to help the people who need it. We hope our communities really show that level of giving.”

Branch 1014 of NALC covers several communities in southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville.

SEMO Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys said the Stamp Out Hunger event is happening at a critical time.

“...we’re seeing more people needing help to put food on the table in the face of rising food and fuel prices,” he said. “Food from Stamp Out Hunger will be distributed in the community where it is collected, so this is a great and easy way to help your neighbors who may be struggling.”

According to the release, the 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger effort is the nation’s largest, single-day food drive.

They said hunger affects one in five children, one in six families and one in eight senior citizens.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
Bradley was taken into custody for allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act.
Scott City Police arrest man in statutory sodomy case
According to police, they later learned three people had been shot and were taken to area...
3 shot during fight at large party in Steele, Mo.
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau boy and a 23-year-old Jackson woman were rushed to a hospital with...
2 seriously injured in ATV crash

Latest News

A Brookport, Illinois man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Paducah, Kentucky.
Brookport, Ill. man arrested in connection with Paducah shooting
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Mary Davis was found guilty on April 29 during a jury trial in Alexander County, Ill.
Southern Ill. woman found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 investigation
Several Missouri agencies will be at the Sikeston Job Center as part of a hiring event.
Sikeston Job Center to host hiring event for Missouri agencies
Three hurt in fight/shooting in Steele, Mo
Three hurt in fight/shooting in Steele, Mo