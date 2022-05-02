St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - After more than two decades since a brutal double murder in Jefferson County, Carman Deck is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday night.

Deck, 56, murdered Zelma and James Long inside their De Soto home in 1996. He and his sister, Tonia Cummings, knocked on the door of Long’s home asking for directions. They robbed the couple and Deck shot them “execution-style.” He was convicted in 1998 and was sentenced to death. The death sentence was overturned three times over the years for various reasons. But in 2020 a panel of judges reinstated the sentence. He is scheduled to die at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

But Deck’s attorneys and activists hope to stop the execution.

“We feel like the death penalty is not something a caring, moral, civilized society would pursue. Obviously, Mr. Deck did commit this crime. We send our condolences and grief for the family as well, but the death penalty does not solve anything,” said Michelle Smith with Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

The organization will hold several events on Tuesday leading up to the scheduled execution. Deck’s attorneys filed a clemency petition in hopes that Gov. Mike Parson will commute the sentence and give Deck life in prison without parole.

The clemency petition cites a childhood filled with abuse. The “failure of the Missouri system to protect Mr. Deck as a child is a primary reason his life took the tragic path that it did.”

News 4 reached out to Governor Parson’s office and is awaiting a response.

Five people have been executed in Missouri over the last six years.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.