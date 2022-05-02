Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern Ill. woman found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 investigation

Mary Davis was found guilty on April 29 during a jury trial in Alexander County, Ill.
Mary Davis was found guilty on April 29 during a jury trial in Alexander County, Ill.(Illinois State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was found guilty of the murder of a man whose body was found in the river in 2018.

According to a release from Illinois State police, Mary Davis, 68, of Carbondale, was found guilty on April 29 on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death during a jury trial in Alexander County.

Davis was convicted of the 2018 murder of 63-year-old Tomie Edwards.

According to Illinois State Police, his body was found by Kentucky authorities in the Mississippi River on May 22, 2018.

The murder investigation was led by ISP. They were assisted by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

A sentencing hearing for Davis was scheduled for June 29 in Alexander County court.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
Bradley was taken into custody for allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act.
Scott City Police arrest man in statutory sodomy case
According to police, they later learned three people had been shot and were taken to area...
3 shot during fight at large party in Steele, Mo.
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau boy and a 23-year-old Jackson woman were rushed to a hospital with...
2 seriously injured in ATV crash

Latest News

A Brookport, Illinois man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Paducah, Kentucky.
Brookport, Ill. man arrested in connection with Paducah shooting
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Several Missouri agencies will be at the Sikeston Job Center as part of a hiring event.
Sikeston Job Center to host hiring event for Missouri agencies
Three hurt in fight/shooting in Steele, Mo
Three hurt in fight/shooting in Steele, Mo