Southern Ill. woman found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 investigation

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was found guilty of the murder of a man whose body was found in the river in 2018.

According to a release from Illinois State police, Mary Davis, 68, of Carbondale, was found guilty on April 29 on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death during a jury trial in Alexander County.

Davis was convicted of the 2018 murder of 63-year-old Tomie Edwards.

According to Illinois State Police, his body was found by Kentucky authorities in the Mississippi River on May 22, 2018.

The murder investigation was led by ISP. They were assisted by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

A sentencing hearing for Davis was scheduled for June 29 in Alexander County court.

