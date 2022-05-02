Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. asks you to report sick, dying birds

According to the health department, you can help its Environmental Health team monitor West...
According to the health department, you can help its Environmental Health team monitor West Nile Virus in the area by reporting sick or dying crows, blue jays, robins or other perching birds. (Source: Pexels/stock image)(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is asking residents to report sick and dying birds.

According to the health department, you can help its Environmental Health team monitor West Nile Virus in the area by reporting sick or dying crows, blue jays, robins or other perching birds.

You can file a report by contacting Miranda Adams at 618-634-2297, ext. 9114.

They will then determine if the bird needs to be picked up for testing.

The health department noted that the birds they collect do not get tested for Avian flu.

For more information on that, you can click here.

You can assist S7HD's Environmental Health team monitor for West Nile Virus in the southern seven counties of Illinois...

Posted by Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, May 2, 2022

