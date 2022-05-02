Heartland Votes
Severe storms possible overnight

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/2/22
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorm expected through the evening hours. Late tonight, around midnight a line of strong storms will push into western parts of the Heartland. They will likely be weakening as they move into parts of southeast Missouri, but a few stronger storms still possible especially in our far western counties. Please make sure you have couple ways to get warnings overnight! The KFVS Weather App is a great way to get those warnings. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but there is a small chance for hail and tornadoes. The line will continue to weaken as it moves east into the early morning hours. Expect windy conditions tonight into Tuesday. Much of Tuesday will be dry and windy, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop again by the afternoon and evening hours in mainly Kentucky and Tennessee. An isolated severe storm possible in this area through about 10PM on Tuesday. More severe storms possible Thursday and Thursday night.

