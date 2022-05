CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System celebrated zero COVID-19 patients.

While the pandemic is not over, they said this was a huge milestone.

We are ecstatic to share that we currently have ZERO COVID-19 patients! Though the pandemic is not over, this is a huge... Posted by Saint Francis Healthcare System on Monday, May 2, 2022

In the Facebook post on the healthcare system’s page, they said they will remain vigilant and encouraged communities to do the same.

