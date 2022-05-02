Heartland Votes
Rain & Storms Return In The Forecast Today

Strong Storms Possible Tonight
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.(Source: cNews/Murray Hammond)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Upper 40s to low 50s this morning with mainly clear skies early in the day. Clouds will quickly increase through the morning. Rain and storms arrive this afternoon through tonight. Early precipitation does not appear to be strong or severe, but this can change as more intense storms look to arrive ahead of a cold front tonight into early Tuesday morning. Strong winds and hail will be the primary threats. Highs today will range from the low/mid 70s across western counties in southeast Missouri to near 80F by Union City, Tennessee.

A short break from heavy rain and storms will be on Wednesday. Another low pressure system approaches the Heartland with rain and storms Wednesday night into Thursday. This is when we will have another chance of active weather in the forecast to monitor for. Small chances of rain are in the forecast this weekend with most areas as of now appearing to remain dry.

-Lisa

