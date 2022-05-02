Heartland Votes
Police respond to fight involving weapons, 1 person shot

A shooting investigation is underway in Steele, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators in Pemiscot County are asking witnesses of a large fight and shooting in Steele early Sunday morning, May 1 to come forward.

According to Pemiscot County Emergency Services, Steele Police were called to a large fight involving weapons on West Main Street.

Investigators with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office were also called to the scene to help because of the large crowd and reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they learned at least one person was shot.

The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

Investigators are working to gather more information and collect evidence.

Anyone with information about the fight and/or shooting is urged to contact the Pemiscot county Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101. Callers can remain anonymous.

