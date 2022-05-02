Police: Murphysboro man drove into Carbondale business, caused extensive damage

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police say a man drove into the front of a business on Sunday night, May 1, causing extensive damage.

A 45-year-old Murphysboro man was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 1200 block of West Main Street around 9:11 p.m. for a report of a crash. Officers found a single vehicle crashed into the front of a business.

The Jackson County Ambulance Service took the driver of the vehicle to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He was later arrested and cited.

Police say he was the only person in the vehicle and there were no other injuries reported as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

