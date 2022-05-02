Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police: Murphysboro man drove into Carbondale business, caused extensive damage

Police say a man drove into the front of a business on Sunday night, May 1, causing extensive...
Police say a man drove into the front of a business on Sunday night, May 1, causing extensive damage.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police say a man drove into the front of a business on Sunday night, May 1, causing extensive damage.

A 45-year-old Murphysboro man was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 1200 block of West Main Street around 9:11 p.m. for a report of a crash. Officers found a single vehicle crashed into the front of a business.

The Jackson County Ambulance Service took the driver of the vehicle to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He was later arrested and cited.

Police say he was the only person in the vehicle and there were no other injuries reported as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
Bradley was taken into custody for allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act.
Scott City Police arrest man in statutory sodomy case
A barn was damaged during the storms on Saturday.
Storm damage reported across Perry County, Mo.
A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau boy and a 23-year-old Jackson woman were rushed to a hospital with...
2 seriously injured in ATV crash
According to police, they later learned three people had been shot and were taken to area...
3 shot during fight at large party in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to the health department, you can help its Environmental Health team monitor West...
Southern 7 Health Dept. asks you to report sick, dying birds
From left: Demarcus O. Jones and Charlton Joshua Patterson were charged in connection with a...
2 men charged in connection with Carbondale shooting that left 1 injured