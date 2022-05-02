Overturned semi on Purchase Parkway in Graves County blocks portion of exit

Heartland Votes
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a semi tractor-trailer flipped a the 21 mile marker southbound of the Purchase Parkway.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - First responders are on the scene of an overturned semi in Graves County on Monday morning, May 2.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a semi tractor-trailer flipped a the 21 mile marker southbound of the Purchase Parkway.

No injuries are reported, but a portion of the southbound exit lane for exit 21 is shut down.

The sheriff’s office says the exit is still accessible.

