Overturned semi on Purchase Parkway in Graves County blocks portion of exit

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - First responders are on the scene of an overturned semi in Graves County on Monday morning, May 2.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a semi tractor-trailer flipped a the 21 mile marker southbound of the Purchase Parkway.

No injuries are reported, but a portion of the southbound exit lane for exit 21 is shut down.

The sheriff’s office says the exit is still accessible.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.