NWS confirms brief, small tornado Saturday in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, a brief tornado touched down southwest of Brewer in Perry County Missouri on Saturday, April 30.

The NWS reports an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 miles per hour touched down at 5:02 p.m. and was on the ground 0.1 miles with a maximum width of 50 yards.

The twister downed many large tree branches and trees in the area. Other damage reported was shingle damage, a roof off of a barn, damage to a machine shed and a large 2x4 impaled into the ground on the east side of County Road 806.

The NWS reports an EF0 tornado is to blame for destroying this barn on County Road 220 in Perry County, Missouri on Saturday, April 30. (Source: cNews/Curtis Blandford)

The tornado also destroyed a 30x50 machine shed and damaged gutters and soffit to a home nearby.

“I’ve never been that close to one. I’ve never been through a tornado right overhead here or whatever,” said Joe Pingel. “We’re just lucky. Everybody’s okay. This is nothing compared to what it could have been like I guess.”

The NWS say a spotter also reported a funnel cloud in this area.

This is area of Perry County is just north of the path the EF4 tornado that ripped through the county five years ago.

