Heartland Votes
Advertisement

NWS confirms brief, small tornado Saturday in Perry County, Mo.

The NWS service reports a brief EF0 touched down near Brewer in Perry County, Missouri on Saturday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, a brief tornado touched down southwest of Brewer in Perry County Missouri on Saturday, April 30.

The NWS reports an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 miles per hour touched down at 5:02 p.m. and was on the ground 0.1 miles with a maximum width of 50 yards.

The twister downed many large tree branches and trees in the area. Other damage reported was shingle damage, a roof off of a barn, damage to a machine shed and a large 2x4 impaled into the ground on the east side of County Road 806.

The NWS reports an EF0 tornado is to blame for destroying this barn on County Road 220 in Perry...
The NWS reports an EF0 tornado is to blame for destroying this barn on County Road 220 in Perry County, Missouri on Saturday, April 30.(Source: cNews/Curtis Blandford)

The tornado also destroyed a 30x50 machine shed and damaged gutters and soffit to a home nearby.

The NWS reports an EF0 tornado is to blame for destroying this barn on County Road 220 in Perry...
The NWS reports an EF0 tornado is to blame for destroying this barn on County Road 220 in Perry County, Missouri on Saturday, April 30.(Source: cNews/Curtis Blandford)

“I’ve never been that close to one. I’ve never been through a tornado right overhead here or whatever,” said Joe Pingel. “We’re just lucky. Everybody’s okay. This is nothing compared to what it could have been like I guess.”

The NWS reports an EF0 tornado is to blame for destroying this barn on County Road 220 in Perry...
The NWS reports an EF0 tornado is to blame for destroying this barn on County Road 220 in Perry County, Missouri on Saturday, April 30.(Source: cNews/Curtis Blandford)

The NWS say a spotter also reported a funnel cloud in this area.

This is area of Perry County is just north of the path the EF4 tornado that ripped through the county five years ago.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from a...
Perry County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged assault that led to deadly shooting
Bradley was taken into custody for allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act.
Scott City Police arrest man in statutory sodomy case
A barn was damaged during the storms on Saturday.
Storm damage reported across Perry County, Mo.
Bryan Kelpe announces the winners of the second annual Muddy River Marathon.
Winners of second annual Muddy River Marathon announced
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

Latest News

A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
Rain & Storms Return In The Forecast Today
The NWS service reports a brief EF0 touched down near Brewer in Perry County, Missouri on...
EF0 tornado causes damage in Perry County, Mo.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Highs today will be in the 70s, with breezy but dry westerly breezes.
First Alert: Dry today, storms return this coming week