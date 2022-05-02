Southeast Mo. club growing the sport of disc golf

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, at the Cape County Park disc golf course, 31 players competed in a quickly-growing league.

The SEMO Disc Golf Club was started more than 10 years ago, aiming to grow the sport and give back to the community. Every Sunday and Wednesday from spring through fall, they host league events at several disc golf courses in the area.

“Back when the first disc golf course in the area was put in at Capaha Park, some guys started playing [disc golf],” said SEMO Disc Golf Club President Drew Wright. “Then this course got put in at Cape County and it’s just grown from there.”

The group attracted attention from players in other towns.

“I had started to help grow the disc golf scene in Perryville, and then we combined together,” Dustin Popp said. “Watching it grow over the years, I see new people every time we come out.”

Now with more than 100 members, the SEMO Disc Golf Club has a board of organizers to coordinate the league schedule and events. However, their goal remains the same.

“It’s a good opportunity for people of all age groups to come together and compete and play,” said Wright. “It’s just a really fun sport.”

All ages and experience levels are welcome to join.

For more information and to view the full league schedule, visit the SEMO Disc Golf Facebook page.

