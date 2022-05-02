Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jackie Robinson’s used All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Game bat sold for $1 million in an auction Saturday.

Goldin Auctions announced the sale of the 1949 bat, which came directly from Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s widow.

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)

While it is rare for a baseball bat to fetch more than $1 million, the sale was not an all-time record.

That record belongs to the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run for the Yankees, which sold for $1.2 million.

The single-most expensive piece of Jackie Robinson memorabilia is a game-worn Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey. His famous number 42 Jersey sold for more than $4.2 million last year.

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
Bradley was taken into custody for allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act.
Scott City Police arrest man in statutory sodomy case
A barn was damaged during the storms on Saturday.
Storm damage reported across Perry County, Mo.
A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau boy and a 23-year-old Jackson woman were rushed to a hospital with...
2 seriously injured in ATV crash
According to police, they later learned three people had been shot and were taken to area...
3 shot during fight at large party in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid Ukraine
President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid Ukraine
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
Police say a man drove into the front of a business on Sunday night, May 1, causing extensive...
Police: Murphysboro man drove into Carbondale business, caused extensive damage