How you can help: Ukrainian Refugee families move to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family with Ukrainian roots is putting together a donation center to help Ukrainian refugees that are now living in Springfield.

All of the items are being stored in a Rogersville man’s storage space he graciously offered to help out.

Over 4 million Ukrainian refugees fled to Europe and now some are arriving in Springfield.

“Within a week, we found a building, filled it with donations, and starting this week we are welcoming our first families,” said Alina Mafety, organizer. “There are about 30 families that moved into the Springfield area in the month of April and most of them are large families with small kiddos.”

The site is still in need of many donations and hygiene products are of the most need.

“We are still in desperate need of new items like children’s clothing, hygiene essentials, baby gear, shampoos, diapers, any of that stuff that will help families we are still collecting,” said Alina Maftey, organizer. “My husband was very involved at the border for the last couple of weeks and was hands-on helping them just with transportation and getting to the United States.”

The Maftey family and friends are in contact with many still over in Ukraine.

“We are staying connected to people over in Ukraine and are trying to always kind of come up with new plans and ways that we can help them and Ukraine and then here in Springfield,” said Maftey. “I personally am amazed at how many people have reached out from our community to help.”

All donations can be dropped off at the Nixa Christian Community church.

“The goal is to assist families during their waiting process help them to stand on their feet as documents come in, work is ready, and help them make it through,” said Maftey. “We have been working hard and it’s been lots of time.”

