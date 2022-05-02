Herrin House of Hope reopens all of their services after being closed for 2 years

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - After being closed for couple years, one local organization opened their doors back up to serve the community.

The Herrin House of Hope provides hot meals to anyone who needs one.

But that service has been on hold for the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

Now, it’s back to business as usual servicing the community.

“They’ll see love, they’ll see unity, they’ll see passion, people are here just to serve our community,” said John Steve, Director of Herrin House of Hope.

After being closed for 2 years, services like the House of Hopes dine in restaurant, thrift shop and food pantry are back open.

“We are done with the pandemic here at house of hope. We’re done to cold meals, we are now running to serve you at Herrin House of Hope at our dine in restaurant style soup kitchen,” said Steve.

The kitchen is open to anyone who needs a meal with 2 Entre choices daily. The opening day specials today were Chicken Alfredo and Chili Mac.

“I’m doing something I’m helping, and I think everybody would that works here gets something out of it,” said Gregory Kupiec, Volunteer at Herrin House of Hope.

He calls helping out at the House of Hope uplifting.

He’s been volunteering as many days as he can for 2 years and plans to as long as possible.

“We do it because it’s needed to be done and we know we are helping hundreds of people,” said Kupiec.

The Herrin House of hope is approaching it’s 10 year anniversary. And their hope for the next 10 years, “To be here and to find more creative ways to better serve our community. So whether that means offering a new service, that would be great. Whether that’s also partnering up with other agencies In the local community,” said Steve.

The Herrin House of Hope is serving food Monday thru Friday from 11am to 1pm.

To learn more about volunteering opportunities, you can reach out to the Herrin House of Hope on their Facebook page or find more information on their website.

They are looking for additional volunteers from local businesses, schools and churches.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.