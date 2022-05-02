First Alert: Strong storms possible tonight

(KFVS) - On-and-off storms will make for a more unsettled pattern this week.

This morning is starting off calm and mild with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds will increase throughout the morning.

This afternoon will be mild with highs ranging from the low to mid 70s across our western counties in southeast Missouri to near 80 by Union City, Tennessee.

Rain and storms arrive this afternoon through tonight.

Storms will not start off strong or severe this afternoon, but this could change as more intense storms arrive ahead of a cold front tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Strong winds and hail will be the primary threats.

Western locations of the Heartland are under a level 2 threat for a risk of severe storms. Multiple counties north and east of the Mississippi River are under a level 1 threat risk.

Download the First Alert Weather app for alerts and updates on our stormy outlook.

There will be a short break from heavy rain and storms on Wednesday.

As another low pressure system approaches the Heartland, more rain and storms arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.

The First Alert Weather team will be monitoring this for another chance of active weather.

Next weekend is looking dry for most of the Heartland, but there are small chances for rain.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.